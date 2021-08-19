Notre Dame's Offensive Line Picture Is Coming Clearer Into View

Officially, Notre Dame has two confirmed starters on the offensive line. On the first day of fall camp, head coach Brian Kelly tabbed Jarrett Patterson the Irish’s starting center, ending discussions of a potential position move. He named Josh Lugg another starter, presumably at right tackle. The other three starters may not be formally revealed until Notre Dame releases its depth chart the week of its opener at Florida State. But they’re sure getting easier to spot.

During Thursday’s open practice, the Irish’s first-team offensive line was once again freshman Blake Fisher at left tackle, junior Zeke Correll at left guard, Patterson at center, sixth-year senior Cain Madden at right guard and Lugg at right tackle. That combination has been standard operating procedure the last week or so, save for injury absences “You’ve seen enough practices to kind of get a sense of how that thing is shaping up to where it was today,” Kelly said Thursday. There have been some bumps and bruises. Fisher missed a couple practices last week because he entered the concussion protocol. Lugg exited early Thursday due to a neck strain, Kelly said. In both instances, Notre Dame called up sophomore Michael Carmody from the second team to fill in. But at full health, Notre Dame has identified the five it trusts and has kept them together. It’s not too late for someone to make a move, and there have been second-team strides this month, but the window appears to be closing. Kelly is speaking about the first-team unit with greater assurance than he did at the onset of camp. “I think (center) Andrew Kristofic has done some nice things,” Kelly said. “(Tackle) Tosh Baker has done some nice things. [Guard] John Dirksen has done some nice things. But I think you guys can kind of see how that’s shaping up. We’ll continue to refine that and work with the group you’ve seen out there.” Unless an intrepid disruptor forces an 11th-hour change, Notre Dame will start a freshman on the offensive line when Fisher takes the field in Tallahassee for the first time since Robert Hainsey in the 2018 Citrus Bowl. Steve Elmer’s four 2013 starts are the only others by a freshman in the Kelly era. Not since Sam Young in 2006 has a freshman started the opener or started an entire season.

Freshman tackle Blake Fisher is in strong position to start the opener for Notre Dame. (Chad Weaver/BGI)