Many Notre Dame fans have been frustrated by the Fighting Irish’s lack of new commitments on the offensive side of the ball in recent months. Part of that is due to the early success they had early in the cycle, picking up pledges at quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and offensive tackle. The Irish have limited spots left on offense. It is also in part due to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic wiped out recruiting visits from mid-March — a week before the Irish were going to have a massive weekend with several top offensive targets — to present day. Notre Dame did land a pledge from Chicago Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan, who picked the Irish over LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and many others, on April 15.

The Fighting Irish picked up just their second pledge on offense since last October.

But before Coogan, the Irish’s last offensive pledge was last October, if you don’t include the additions of graduate transfers Ben Skowronek, a receiver from Northwestern, and Trevor Speights, a running back from Stanford. It is fair to point out that the other two traditional Midwest powers are faced with the same issue have been picking up offensive commitments, while Notre Dame hasn’t. In fact, 17 of Michigan’s 19 total commitments have come since late March — six of whom will play offense. Ohio State has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, and since the calendar turned to 2020 the Buckeyes have landed three offensive recruits. With the addition of Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace offensive tackle Joe Alt, the offensive commitment “drought” is over for Notre Dame. Alt committed to the Fighting Irish over Iowa — a school he’s been to a handful of times and the university his father, John Alt, played for — and Minnesota, the local option which he’s also very familiar with.