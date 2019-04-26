The 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night ended Notre Dame’s 22-year drought of a first-round selection along the defensive line when Jerry Tillery was selected No. 28 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers.

During an amazing 12-year stretch from 1967-78, the Fighting Irish were “Defensive Line U.,” with Joe Yonto as the position coach, when it had eight first-round selections: Alan Page (1967), Kevin Hardy (1968), Mike McCoy (1970), Walt Patulski and Mike Kadish (1972), Mike Fanning (1975), Steve Niehaus (1976), and Ross Browner (1978).

A couple of other were taken in the second round — Greg Marx (1973) and Willie Fry (1978) — and fourth-round choice Bob Kuechenberg (more on him later) became a star on offense.



