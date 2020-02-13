Either a sophomore who did not play the year prior, or an upperclassmen who seemed to get lost in the shuffle, suddenly emerges and has a profound impact for the Fighting Irish the following year.

Two prime examples throughout the Brian Kelly era occurred last year.



Junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was redshirted as a freshman in 2017 and saw no snaps again on defense in 2018 before having to sit out the final 11 games because of foot surgery.

Yet this past year he tied for the team lead in tackles (80) and sacks (5.5), and paced it in tackles for loss (13.5), while also breaking up four passes and having the skills to play in nickel sets.

Then on offense, after not playing as a freshman in 2018, Tommy Tremble became a regular in two tight-end alignments, catching 16 passes for 183 yards and four scores while also grading out well as a blocker.

There are so many other such examples since 2010.

• Safety Alohi Gilman had to sit out 2017 after transferring from Navy, but in 2018 the former unheralded recruit was graded by Pro Football Focus as the nation’s top safety and finished second in tackles (95) on a Notre Dame team that made the College Football Playoff.

• Receivers Will Fuller and Equanimeous St. Brown were virtually non-factors as freshmen, with Fuller snaring six passes in 2013 and St. Brown one in 2015.

One season later as sophomores, Fuller detonated for 76 catches, 1,094 yards and a single season school record 15 touchdowns, while St. Brown’s 58 receptions totaled 961 yards (16.6 yards per catch) and nine scores. Both would turn pro after their junior campaigns.

• Quarterback DeShone Kizer did not play as a freshman in 2014 and was destined to be third team in 2015 — but instead accounted for 3,405 yards total offense (2,880 passing, 525 rushing) and 31 touchdowns while helping direct a 10-1 start.

• Likewise, sophomore Everett Golson helped guide a 12-0 regular season in 2012 after redshirting in 2011, and Matthias Farley that same year went from a third- or fourth-team wideout who was redshirted in 2011 to a prominent starting safety the next season on a premier defense.

• How about Louis Nix III redshirting as an overweight 367-pound freshman in 2010 to becoming a stout, durable anchor at nose guard the following year?

• Even in 2010, sophomores Zack Martin and Tyler Eifert both were redshirted a year earlier, and there were questions on whether Eifert could play at all after undergoing back surgery.

They not only became starters as sophomores — Martin in all 13 games and Eifert nabbing 27 passes — but future first-round picks as well.

So who will be that non-freshman who emerges in 2020 to prompt one to say, “Wow, I had almost forgotten about him!”

Our pre-spring (practice is slated to begin March 5) perspective has two juniors, one on offense and one on defense, as prime candidates. Maybe at the end of spring there will be a different take, but for now our duo to watch most would be: