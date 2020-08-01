On Wednesday (July 29), 103 Notre Dame football student-athletes received COVID-19 testing. Per a release this Saturday afternoon (Aug. 1), University Physician, Dr. Matt Leiszler confirmed no one tested positive.

Since mid-June, Notre Dame has administered 459 COVID-19 tests to the football program and athletic department staff, and only two positive tests resulted, with both since recovering. The one football student-athlete among them has since recovered and resumed workouts with the team.

The Fighting Irish are currently participating in mandatory workouts.

The program is slated to begin training camp next Friday (Aug. 7), although an option to move it back could occur because the original opener at Navy on Sept. 5 or 6 has been altered due to the ACC decree to not begin any football competition until Sept. 7-12.

Classes for the fall semester commence on Tuesday, Aug. 10.