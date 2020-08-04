Notre Dame’s Mike Elston Making Strong Impression On Top 2022 DE
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
St. Louis John Borroughs School’s Tyson Ford is one of the best defensive lineman in the 2022 class. The 6-6, 250-pounder has been steadily adding new offers, and his scholarship sheet will only grow from here on out.
“I’m at 14 offers right now,” Ford said. “I’m working out every day to stay busy. There’s a few coaches I talk to weekly, like Coach Mike Elston at Notre Dame and then I talk to Coach [Eli] Drinkwitz at Missouri. I haven’t had much contact with Michigan State lately, but I know they’re interested.”
Notre Dame offered Ford in April, and Ford has been calling Elston — the Fighting Irish’s defensive line coach — on a weekly basis since then. They speak just about every Tuesday evening.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news