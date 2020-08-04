 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football’s Mike Elston Making Strong Impression On Top 2022 Defensive End
Notre Dame’s Mike Elston Making Strong Impression On Top 2022 DE

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
St. Louis John Borroughs School’s Tyson Ford is one of the best defensive lineman in the 2022 class. The 6-6, 250-pounder has been steadily adding new offers, and his scholarship sheet will only grow from here on out.

“I’m at 14 offers right now,” Ford said. “I’m working out every day to stay busy. There’s a few coaches I talk to weekly, like Coach Mike Elston at Notre Dame and then I talk to Coach [Eli] Drinkwitz at Missouri. I haven’t had much contact with Michigan State lately, but I know they’re interested.”

St. Louis John Borroughs School strong-side defensive end Tyson Ford
Ford — a 6-6, 250-pound defensive end from St. Louis John Borroughs School — picked up an offer from Notre Dame in April. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Notre Dame offered Ford in April, and Ford has been calling Elston — the Fighting Irish’s defensive line coach — on a weekly basis since then. They speak just about every Tuesday evening.

