St. Louis John Borroughs School’s Tyson Ford is one of the best defensive lineman in the 2022 class. The 6-6, 250-pounder has been steadily adding new offers, and his scholarship sheet will only grow from here on out.

“I’m at 14 offers right now,” Ford said. “I’m working out every day to stay busy. There’s a few coaches I talk to weekly, like Coach Mike Elston at Notre Dame and then I talk to Coach [Eli] Drinkwitz at Missouri. I haven’t had much contact with Michigan State lately, but I know they’re interested.”