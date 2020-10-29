Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep had its game this weekend cancelled due to COVID-19 related reasons. Their next game will be Nov. 7 against Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic; both teams rank inside Maxpreps top 25 national rankings.

A standout on the defensive line for St. Peter’s Prep is Keith Miles Jr., who has posted 21 tackles (4.5 tackles for loss), 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

“The season so far is going great,” Miles said. “We’re 4-0 and our defense is great.”

Rivals ranks Miles as a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 23 strong side defensive end. He’s bulked up to 6-4, 280-pounds and is projected to play defensive tackle at the next level. In the next rankings update, look for Rivals to move his position to defensive tackle.