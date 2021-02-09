BlueAndGold - Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, Lance Taylor In Pursuit Of Four-Star RB

Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle class of 2022 running back Gi’Bran Payne narrowed his list down to Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Penn State and Purdue back in November.

Payne plans to announce another cut to his recruitment soon. Two of the schools from his top seven will be removed, leaving him with a top five, and then the four-star back hopes to take official visits to those five programs if visits open up in the spring.