 BlueAndGold - Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Busy On The Recruiting Trail
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-14 15:48:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Busy On The Recruiting Trail

Marcus Freeman is working hard on the recruiting trail.
Marcus Freeman is working hard on the recruiting trail. (UC Athletics)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman isn't taking the day off, as we're told he's working the phones to talk to some of the Irish's top defensive targets.

Click Here to read the latest update.

Get a two months FREE using promo code Irish60

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}