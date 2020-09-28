The rest of the team has resumed conditioning activities.

Notre Dame announced Monday it has 39 players who are in quarantine or isolation, with 18 of them stemming from positive tests since Tuesday. All told, there are 25 players in isolation due to a positive test and 14 others in quarantine due to contact tracing.

A third of Notre Dame's roster is sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

Notre Dame did not play its scheduled game Saturday at Wake Forest, postponing it to Dec. 12 after a round of testing administered Sept. 21 revealed seven new cases. The 39 players in quarantine or isolation would have likely missed the game, as well as a game this weekend. The two schools had Oct. 3 as a mutual open date, but did not schedule a game then.

Of the 18 players who tested positive, seven were already in quarantine after they were previously identified as close contacts.

Notre Dame is next scheduled to play Oct. 10 against Florida State.

The Irish last played Sept. 19, a 52-0 win over South Florida.