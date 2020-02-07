Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian all-purpose back Gavin Sawchuk is approaching 20 scholarship offers, and he's been thrilled to receive to become a national prospect in the 2022 class.

"It's been crazy at certain points, but I'm just blessed to get in this process so early and have these offers that I do," Sawchuk said.

The 5-11, 175-pounder holds offers from Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Washington and others. Notre Dame is the latest school to offer the rising junior playmaker. Running backs coach Lance Taylor chatted with Sawchuk and delivered the offer on Thursday.

