{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 12:40:24 -0600') }}

Notre Dame's Lance Taylor After Another Dynamic Running Back

Mike Singer
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian all-purpose back Gavin Sawchuk is approaching 20 scholarship offers, and he's been thrilled to receive to become a national prospect in the 2022 class.

"It's been crazy at certain points, but I'm just blessed to get in this process so early and have these offers that I do," Sawchuk said.

The 5-11, 175-pounder holds offers from Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Washington and others. Notre Dame is the latest school to offer the rising junior playmaker. Running backs coach Lance Taylor chatted with Sawchuk and delivered the offer on Thursday.

Notre Dame offered 2022 RB Gavin Sawchuk on Thursday.
Notre Dame offered 2022 RB Gavin Sawchuk on Thursday. (Nate Clouse)

"I called Coach Taylor, and I was able to talk to him for a little while," said Sawchuk. "It was a good conversation. We talked about how things were going and how he liked my game and enjoyed when I visited last year. Then he said he'd like to offer me."

