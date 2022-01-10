Notre Dame's Kia hits the pause button to take Mormon Mission

Kahanu Kia jumped at the chance to move from linebacker to help mitigate some defensive line attrition this past season for Notre Dame by becoming an undersized vyper end. The 6-foot-1, 217-pound freshman from Kaneohe, Hawaii, flashed enough potential to see action in seven games for the Irish (11-2) in a reserve role and on special teams. His football future is promising, but now decidedly is on hold. Instead of returning to Notre Dame for the spring semester of his freshman year, Kia will instead take a two-year Mormon Mission, presumably returning for ND’s spring semester in 2024.

In the interim, his scholarship won’t count against the NCAA-allowable maximum of 85 and he is not bound to return to ND, though most student-athletes coming back from missions do return to their original schools. Kia made the announcement Monday on Twitter, and in doing so stated his intentions to resume with the Irish. More than 80 percent of young males who are active in the Church of Jesus Christ take missions, usually before or around their 19th birthday. Kia said his mission will take place in Raleigh, N.C. Former Irish linebacker Manti Te’o in the winter of 2010 was among the LDS members who played football at ND in recent years who deferred or decided against taking a mission. Chris Badger, later in 2010, did indeed take his mission. The next time Kia suits up in a game for the Irish he’ll be a sophomore in the 2024 season and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+4piY77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85dEtBeFh0elFz Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOXRLQXhYdHpRczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBL YWhhbnUgS2lhIChAS2FoYW51S2lhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0thaGFudUtpYS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4MDYyMzM0MTU1MTU3OTEzOD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDEwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=