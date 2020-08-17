When news broke in early August that junior wide receiver Kevin Austin had undergone left foot surgery (fifth metatarsal ) following a summer workout, the University of Notre Dame vaguely indicated his return would be sometime “this fall.”

Austin reportedly suffered the injury on July 29 and had surgery on it Monday, August 3. For the remaining four weeks of August, Kelly said Austin is not permitted to even put weight on the foot. After that, the month of November looks like the best-case situation for a return by Austin.

“It’s anywhere from eight to 12 weeks, depending on how he heals,” said Kelly of where Austin will stand (literally) after he’s allowed to put weight on the foot. “He’s got a great attitude. I think he’s taking all the things he needs to do at this time to heart in terms of doing the little things to get him ahead of the game — bone stem, all of those things.

“But he’s got to be off his feet for the first four weeks and then we can begin some form of rehab program for him.”

Projected to be the successor to second-round pick Chase Claypool as the boundary receiver, Austin was allowed to practice with the team last year but was not permitted to play in games because of a violation of team policy.

Among the five freshman receivers signed in 2018, Austin was the only one who played, that year, snaring five passes for 90 yards. The 6-2, 210-pound Coconut Creek, Fla., native was ranked the nation’s No. 88 overall prospect by Rivals that season.

“Kevin Austin is going to be a star,” said Claypool at the Indianapolis Combine this winter when asked who could be the next top Fighting Irish wideout. “I’ve been saying it all along. He’s a super-good player … Kevin Austin will really break out.”

If Austin can play following eight weeks of rehab, his first game likely would be versus probable preseason No. 1 Clemson (Nov. 7). Notre Dame then closes out at Boston College (Nov. 14), followed by a Nov. 21 bye, at North Carolina (Nov. 27) and then hosting Syracuse (Dec. 5).