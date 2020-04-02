This time last year, Julian Okwara was viewed as Notre Dame’s best prospect for the 2020 NFL Draft, even as the 2019 draft festivities had not yet wrapped up. He was a consistent disruptor on a College Football Playoff team, leading Notre Dame 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks. That was before the emergence of Cole Kmet and Chase Claypool in 2019. And more importantly, before a broken left fibula suffered in a win over Duke Nov. 9 that prevented him from working out at the NFL Combine in February. A first-round possibility now appears to be more of a day two option, most mock drafts agree.

Okwara was pegged as a first-rounder in one mock draft. (Bill Panzica)

The round one idea is not squashed, though. Not according to Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palozzolo, who released an updated mock Tuesday that has Okwara as the No. 28 overall pick, going to the Baltimore Ravens. “Even with the Ravens franchising Matt Judon, Okwara is a fantastic fit for their defense,” Palozzolo wrote. “They have the most versatile defense in the league, and Okwara is an edge rusher with coverage-dropping athleticism. “The Ravens can continue their ‘positionless football’ approach on defense with Okwara, who had an excellent 90.4 pass-rush grade a year ago to go with the movement skills to play off-ball linebacker if needed. The Ravens will use that skill set to keep opposing offenses off balance.”