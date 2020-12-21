For the third time in the last nine years, the Butkus Award that honors the nation’s top linebacker has a Notre Dame recipient. Senior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won the award, first presented in 1985, over four other finalists: Nick Bolton (Missouri), Zaven Collins (Tulsa), Devin Lloyd (Utah) and Monty Rice (Georgia).

Owusu-Koramoah's fumble return for a score helped spark a win over No. 1 Clemson on Nov. 7. (ACC/Notre Dame Athletics)

The award was presented by football legend Dick Butkus and his son Matt in a surprise announcement during a Notre Dame virtual team meeting on Monday. The 6-1, 215-pound Owusu-Koramoah joins former Fighting Irish standouts Manti Te’o (2012) and Jaylon Smith (2015) as winners of the honor.

He received 30 percent of the weighted vote and 30 percent of the first-place votes, with Collins the runner-up (23 percent of the weighted vote). Bolton (21 percent), Rice (14 percent) and Lloyd (9 percent), rounded out the group, while Northwestern’s Blake Gallagher and Ohio State’s Pete Werner also received votes. Owusu-Koramoah is tied with sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton for the team lead in tackles with 56, and paces the defense in tackles for loss (11) and forced fumbles (3) — one of them returned by him for a touchdown in the victory over then No. 1 Clemson on Nov. 7. His playmaking skills have helped No. 4-ranked Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years. A thunderous hitter with freakish athletic gifts who is projected as a first-round pick, the Hampton, Va., native reflected the strong developmental program at Notre Dame. Owusu-Koramoah arrived after a 4-8 season as a consensus three-star recruit and didn’t even turn 18 until the November of his freshman season. He redshirted as a freshman, and an injury sidelined him his sophomore season after playing sparingly the first two games. His breakout came as a junior when he and classmate Drew White led the team in tackles with 80 apiece, with Owusu-Koramoah’s 13.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage also the most on the unit. He added four passes broken up and forced two fumbles, and three of his 5.5 sacks came in the Camping World Bowl win versus Iowa State.