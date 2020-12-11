The original goal was to implement it by January 2021. As expected, however, typical red tape has become an issue.

In October 2019, the NCAA ruled that college athletes can be allowed to profit for the use of their name, image and likeness.

“The implementation is a mess, and sadly so,” said Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick in a meeting with media this week. “We’ve got a number of state laws, we’ve got Congress, who I think will act this spring in this area, and we’ve got the NCAA struggling to figure out what the final legislation may look like given that environment. I wish the implementation could enjoy a little more clarity, and I think it’s going to.”

Like a top professional athlete who has lucrative endorsements beyond the playing field or arena, so too could a college athlete monetize his skill. What if fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book, for example, could be allowed to receive a percentage of sales from his No. 12 jersey sold at Notre Dame?

In April 2018, after Notre Dame junior basketball player Arike Ogunbowale converted a couple of dramatic buzzer-beating baskets in the NCAA Final Four to help the Fighting Irish win the national championship, she became an instant mega-star across the country and was even selected to compete in “Dancing With The Stars” competition on national television.

The NCAA granted her a waiver that allowed her to make any prize money from the show with the reasoning that her appearance there is “unrelated to her basketball abilities,” thus making her eligible to participate in DWS.

Consequently, the next step is a Pandora’s Box on how to properly execute and balance student-athletes receiving compensation for their talents while still maintaining their “amateur” status. The board asked each of the NCAA's three divisions to create the necessary new rules.

Whenever that might come to fruition, Notre Dame president Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., and Swarbrick have been on the record as supporting it.

“We see it as an opportunity to work closely with our student-athletes to educate them on how to appropriately maximize name, image and likeness value,” Swarbrick said. “We look forward to doing that.”

Notre Dame’s reasoning is that this situation with a student-athlete is no different from another student at the school who might possess, for example, superb musical talents and could be compensated handsomely playing for an orchestra while still a student at the school.

“We support it based on our fundamental view that we want the experience of the student-athlete to be much like the experience of the non-student-athlete at this university as much as possible,” Swarbrick summarized.

However, there is caution thrown to the wind on how implementing this can create new problems — especially in recruiting.

Plus, does one player receiving large compensation while other complementary or role players get overlooked create rifts or even jealousy in team chemistry? Does the student-athlete become a de facto employee of the institution?

“There’s going to be a lot to navigate through,” Swarbrick admitted. “We have got to make sure it doesn’t make an already unstable recruiting environment even less stable.

“We’ve got to make sure it doesn’t create unintended consequences where a decision by one student-athlete has a negative consequence for the rest of the student-athletes or the other members of his or her team. We want to maximize the value of it.”