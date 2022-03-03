 InsideNDSports - Notre Dame's J.J. Starling, KK Bransford make Naismith All-America teams
Notre Dame's J.J. Starling, KK Bransford make Naismith All-America teams

Notre Dame women's basketball recruit KK Bransford plays for Ohio's No. 1 girls basketball team in the largest enrollment class, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame.
Staff Report

Notre Dame basketball recruits J.J. Starling and KK Bransford were named to the Naismaith All-America basketball teams on Thursday.

Starling, a 6-foot-4 guard, made the boys third team, while Bransford, a 5-10 guard, made the girls third team. The two five-star recruits were named McDonald’s All-Americans in January.

Starling is from Baldwinsville, N.Y., but plays for national boys hoops powerhouse LaLumiere in LaPorte, Ind,

Bransford plays for Ohio’s No. 1 high school girls basketball team in the largest enrollment class (Division I), Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame. The Cougars (26-0) play Mason (25-2) for a regional title on Saturday night.

She is averaging 21.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals a game for MND, which has a 98-game winning streak.

2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith National High School All-America Boys Teams

2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith National High School All-America Girls Teams


