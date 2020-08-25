Robertson, who was medically disqualified earlier in August, entered the transfer portal Tuesday, Rivals transfer portal tracker reported . He will be a grad transfer. The class of 2017 four-star recruit played receiver and safety in his three seasons with the Irish, but saw most of his work on special teams.

Robertson did not play in 2019 and used the year as a redshirt. He played six games in 2018 and recorded no stats. He played 12 games as a freshman in 2017, notching four special teams tackles. The Bolingbrook, Ill. native enrolled in January 2017.

Whether Robertson plays anywhere this fall or not, he will have two seasons of eligibility left. The NCAA announced Friday this season will not count toward a player's eligibility clock. Robertson graduated from Notre Dame earlier this year. He was not at Notre Dame's one spring practice in March, an absence coach Brian Kelly attributed to "working on some things academically."

Notre Dame put Robertson on medical scholarship on Aug. 12, ending his Irish career. The team did the same with offensive lineman Cole Mabry and grad transfer running back Trevor Speights.

Robertson originally committed to Notre Dame in April 2016 from a top six that included Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, in addition to the Irish.