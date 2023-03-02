Foskey, meanwhile, was clocked unofficially at 4.64 and 4.68 in his two attempts, but his official time was a significantly faster. 4.58. That was good for a tie for sixth among the 21 defensive ends/outside linebacker types who opted into the 40 at the combine.

At 6-5, 264 pounds, the Irish career sacks leader is carrying significantly more freight than Smith, who ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash (4.39 seconds) by an edge defender since Combine records began being archived in 2003.

Nolan Smith , Georgia’s 6-foot-3, 238-pound edge player, thoroughly dominated the physical testing events for his position group Thursday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

And among Irish defensive linemen who have logged a verifiable 40 time at the combine, Notre Dame Pro Day or both, Foskey is the new leader at those position groups (defensive end/tackle), supplanting Daelin Hayes (4.69 in 2021).

Foskey also fared well in the standing broad jump — his leap of 10 feet, 5 inches was good for a seventh-place tie among defensive ends who participated Thursday. And his 34-inch vertical leap was tied for 11th out of 31.

“Definitely a good start,” said Mike Renner, lead draft analyst for Pro Football Focus.

The numbers that might make the difference between Foskey as a second-rounder in the 2023 draft — April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo. — and a prospect who could push his way into the back of the first round perhaps might depend on the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle.

Those are the tests designed to measure things like agility, change of direction, quickness and balance. Foskey turned in a 7.28-second three-cone time and a 4.41 in the shuttle.

“Both sold times,” Renner said. “He definitely helped himself today.”

Three other former Irish players hope to help themselves this week in building draft equity. Safety Brandon Joseph, tight end Michael Mayer and offensive guard Jarrett Patterson were the other Notre Dame representatives at the invitation-only event, with Joseph up next in his physical testing on Friday.

Foskey still has yet to perform in the bench press.

Irish players left off the invite list to the premier NFL Draft showcase will have a chance to audition in the same physical testing and drills at Notre Dame Pro Day on March 24.

Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, defensive end Justin Ademilola, cornerback TaRiq Bracy, kicker Blake Grupe and offensive guard Josh Lugg are among those expected to compete at that time.