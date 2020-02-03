Heading into the final quarter of Super Bowl LIV, it looked as if two former Notre Dame players were going to be crowned champions of the NFL. Instead, right tackle Mike McGlinchey and defensive tackle Sheldon Day of the San Francisco 49ers were on the wrong side of a double-digit comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs, ultimately losing 31-20. In the locker room after the game, Day, McGlinchey and the rest of the 49ers were down. "Some of my best friends are in this locker room,” McGlinchey said. “This is one of the hardest moments — it's probably going to be one of the hardest moments in all of our careers. But doing what we did together, like I said, I'm proud of this team. I'm proud to be a part of it."

Two former Notre Dame players were in the Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs (Associated Press).

Both McGlinchey and Day were both starters in the Super Bowl, with McGlinchey having a positive impact early on in the game, especially in the 49ers run game. He helped spring rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel free for a few big runs, including on the play below, where McGlinchey runs more than 10 yards up the field and block multiple defenders.

There were other plays where McGlinchey showed off his athleticism or ran around the defensive line to block a linebacker five yards upfield in the middle of the defense. Day, however, struggled at times during the game. At one point, he was called out by the broadcasting crew for getting blown up by a double team, which allowed for a big Chiefs run through the middle of the 49ers defense. He did make a big tackle later in the game, his only of the Super Bowl.

Going forward, McGlinchey is still on his rookie contract and should be part of the 49ers' organization for years to come, especially after coming on the latter half of the 2019 season. Day on the other hand, is now an NFL Free Agent after spending the last two and a half seasons with the 49ers, and his future is uncertain. He did, however, emerge as a starter at the end of the season, getting the first-team nod in the 49ers last two regular-season games and throughout the playoffs.

Others Notre Dame Connections

Two former Notre Dame Football players had a part in the Chiefs' success, even if they weren't on the field. Former Notre Dame tight end Alizé Mack, who graduated after the 2018 season, is a member of Kansas City's practice squad and was likely doing his best to imitate George Kittle over the past few weeks.

A few #SuperBowlLIV / @NDFootball Connections -@Chiefs:

Andy Heck - OL Coach

Alize Mack - TE (Practice Squad)@49ers:

Mike McGlinchey - OL

Sheldon Day - DL

York/DeBartolo’s - Owners#NFL100:

Joe Montana - QB

Alan Page - DL

Curly Lambeau - Coach#IrishInsights | #GoIrish — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) February 2, 2020