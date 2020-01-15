While this is likely lower than Fighting Irish fans expected Book to be ranked before the 2019 season, it does not mean that that lead Pro Football Focus college football analyst Cam Mellor believes Fight Irish fans should be upset about Book returning.

Pro Football Focus released another list ordering every FBS team 1-130 based on the performance at a single position. This time, each program's 2019 quarterback situation was ranked, with Notre Dame and its signal-caller Ian Book listed at No. 33.

"Book’s return to Notre Dame in 2020 should be a welcome addition to fans after he showed great improvement in 2019," he wrote. "He may not have completed passes at a rate as high as 2018 but his big-time throws came at a higher clip, securing 22 of those moments compared to just 14 turnover-worthy plays."

While Book's overall 59.7 completion percentage left much to be desired, his adjusted completion percentage of 73.6 percent is well above average, as Notre Dame's skill players dropped 28 passes this season.

In 2019, he also finished strong.

"He improved as a passer and finished his season on a tear with five consecutive passing grades above 70.0 (above average to good) and a ridiculous 13 touchdowns to no interceptions over his final four," Mellor wrote.