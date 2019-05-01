The 2019 Notre Dame defense is generally divided into two categories.

The strengths are easily classified at end, safety and field cornerback (Troy Pride Jr.) where all five starters — and even some backups — are established, proven seniors returning from a top-10 caliber unit last year.

Conversely, the three areas deemed the top question marks — tackles, linebackers and boundary cornerback — feature newcomers or are replete with inexperience. Fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal, who started 10 games at rover last season, is the exception, but even he is adjusting to a new position at Mike linebacker which will mandate much more responsibility.

The tackle positions specifically are the lone unit on defense or offense that either do not have senior representation or starting experience.