That is the case with 6-5, 248-pound three-star strongside defensive end Jason Onye , Notre Dame’s most recent verbal commit in the 2021 recruiting cycle who hails from Bishop Hendrickon High in Warwick, R.I.

Whether one is a casual or zealous follower of college football recruiting, the smallest state in the Union by land mass is generally going to elicit surprise when it produces a prospect for a top Football Bowl Subdivision school.

Only five players from The Ocean State have appeared in game action for the Fighting Irish, although the most recent came last year after a lull of more than 70 years.



Jamestown, R.I. native Harrison Leonard, a preferred walk-on freshman kicker last year, challenged starter Jonathan Doerer for the starting role in the preseason before serving as the backup. He converted all four of his extra-point attempts and kicked off twice. Leonard is in line to succeed Doerer, a 2020 senior in his final season of eligibility, in 2021.

The most famous Notre Dame player to hail from Rhode Island is fullback Jim Mello, from West Warwick. Signed in the 1942 Notre Dame recruiting class with future Heisman Trophy winner John Lujack, Mello as a sophomore for the 1943 national champions rushed for 714 yards and 5.2 yards per carry, while senior halfback Creighton Miller led the nation in rushing (the only Irish back ever to do so) with 911.

Like Lujack and so many others, Mello’s football career was interrupted when he served in World War II before returning in 1946, and starting again for another national champion, starting all nine games and totaling 307 yards rushing at 5.0 yards per clip.

Mello went on to play several years in the professional ranks, but also distinguished himself off the field when in 1985 he was presented Notre Dame’s prestigious Harvey G. Foster Award for his civic work.

In addition to Mello and Leonard, the other three Rhode Island natives to appear in game action for Notre Dame were three Providence natives: 1938-39 center John McIntyre, who started as a senior, 1942 end Frank Cusick, who backed up College Football Hall of Fame inductee Bob Dove, and 1946 quarterback Bill Heywood, who had three future NFL players ahead of him in Lujack, George Ratterman and Frank Tripucka.