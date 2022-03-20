Notre Dame's five most interesting 'Pot of Gold' offers
Notre Dame football has used St. Patrick's Day to its recruiting advantage in the last two years with the "Pot of Gold" campaign.This past year, Notre Dame offered 69 players in the 2024 class, a s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news