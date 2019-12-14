Following Friday Night’s Irish Echoes Show, several award winners of the Fighting Irish met with media afterward. Of particular interest were four fifth-year prospects: quarterback/captain Ian Book, running back Tony Jones Jr., cornerback Shaun Crawford and safety/captain Alohi Gilman. An initial core group of current seniors expected to return for a fifth season in 2020 are two offensive linemen — left tackle Liam Eichenberg and right guard Tommy Kraemer — and two defensive linemen: ends Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji.

Cornerback Shaun Crawford seemed adamant in September about not returning, but upon further review a change of heart. (Andris Visockis)

Eichenberg and Hayes have publicly stated they will return, while it would be a major surprise if Kraemer (missed the final five games of 2019 with a sprained knee and unavailable for the bowl) and Ogundeji do not. During the Awards show, Book told his teammates about playing “one more game” together — which was not to be interpreted that this would be his final game with the Fighting Irish. “I meant this season,” said Book afterwards, who maintained his company line that his sole focus is on the Camping World Bowl versus Iowa State on Dec. 28 and then discuss with his family, coaches and people he trusts about the future. Jones made a similar statement.

With Crawford in particular, the possibility of returning for a sixth season (he was sidelined all of 2015 and 2018 with a torn ACL, and played only the first five quarters in 2016 before tearing his Achilles) in 2020 seems more possible. Back in September, Crawford declared he had no plans to apply for a sixth season because five was plenty. However, upon further review and a campaign in which he played 10 games and 353 snaps… “Earlier in the season I wasn’t thinking about that,” said Crawford of returning for a sixth year. “I was just thinking about being here for five years already, just ready to move on and things like that. “Throughout the season, just the memories we’ve created, the opportunities that were presented — it’s something you just can’t move on from.” Crawford said he has not made a decision because he still wants to meet with the coaches, his family and engage in more prayer about it. He already has his undergraduate degree and is working on his master’s in the Mendoza College of Business. “I love this University, I love everything they have to offer,” he said. “Just the opportunity to further my education here, continue to be in the locker room with this great group of guys, those things will take care of themselves.” Tearing four ligaments in his elbow in the Sept. 28 Virginia game that sidelined him two games also did not affect his outlook. “Once I was told I could return(in 2019), I was focused on that,” he said. The cornerback position graduates both Troy Pride Jr. and Donte Vaughn, and will be one of the less seasoned areas on the team. Current sophomore TaRiq Bracy (430 snaps this season) would be slotted for one of the starting spots, while Crawford would provide valued experience. “It will be a tough decision,” said Crawford, who has no timetable on announcing it.

