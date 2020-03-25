In an exclusive interview with BlueandGold.com, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey discussed a variety of topics, including the ups-and-downs this season provided, the disappointment of having the coronavirus outbreak cut short his ACC Tournament and other postseason aspirations, and what the Irish will look like next season with the losses of senior captains John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs and Rex Pflueger.

After 20 years on the Irish bench, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey says he has five more to go. (Matt Cashore USA Today/Sports)

We’ll get to each of those topics up the line but let’s first address Brey’s future with the program. He’s already the winningest coach in men’s basketball history, and when he takes the sidelines for the 2020-21 season, his 21 years on the job will also make him the longest tenured men’s basketball coach in program history, passing both George Keogan (1923-43) and Digger Phelps (1971-91), each of whom lasted 20 years. Brey, 61, signed a three-year contract extension in 2018 that could keep him on the Irish bench through the 2024-25 season, and for 25 years total. “I have every intention of finishing this thing out and getting to 2025,” Brey said when asked what his future with the program holds. “And at that point, I’m not saying I wouldn’t coach again, but maybe you’re not coaching here anymore, maybe you’re not doing that.” Brey has built up plenty of equity during his two decades at Notre Dame. A one-time national and four-time conference coach of the year, Brey has led the Irish to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, two Elite Eights and the 2015 ACC Tournament Championship. Presumably, Brey will leave Notre Dame on his own terms, even if his team hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2016-17 and has lost 21 straight games to top-25 teams.

“It is worth my while to finish out this contract on a lot of fronts,” Brey said. “One would be financially how this thing is set up. Another is to finish this race strong for when this thing ends in 2025. I want to lead this program to a Final Four before I’m outta here.”

Brey admitted that the slow start to this recent season — specifically, an inability to win close games during a 2-6 start to ACC play — weighed heavily on him, realizing that missed opportunities in December and January often lead to NIT bids in March. But seeing his seniors stay engaged and lead this team to nine wins in their final 13 games, to a 10-10 league record, and to at least 20 wins for the 12th time in the last 14 seasons helped to reinvigorate the coach. “The big-picture mission here always keeps you refreshed at the end of the day, especially when you take punches or your disappointed in wins and losses,” Brey said. “Five guys graduating from this group, getting their degrees. And watching them interact with each other, and play the right way, and hang in there and bounce back after taking big punches, that kind of energizes you as the leader and gives you something to be excited about and build on for next season.”