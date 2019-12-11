In any such list, disagreements and even bias inevitably will abound, and we certainly had our share of them, but also respect the effort in assembling such a difficult all-time chart. It is impossible to construct this without intense debate.

This week ESPN, led by esteemed college football historian Ivan Maisel , released its Top 150 college football coaches of all time from every division of the sport.

The 150th anniversary of football’s birth in 1869 has prompted various media outlets to assemble all-time lists in various categories, from greatest players and coaches, to top fight songs and stadiums.

‘Tis has been the college football season of making lists — although maybe not always checking them twice.

In his 13 seasons, Rockne produced to this day the highest winning percentage among major college coaches at .881 (105-12-5), and had three consensus national titles (1924, 1929 and 1930), plus the NCAA recognizes a fourth in 1919.

• Leading the way was Knute Rockne (1918-1930), who finished No. 3, behind the Alabama duo of Paul “Bear” Bryant at No. 1 and current Crimson Tide boss Nick Saban at No. 2.

Still, the University of Notre Dame had the most representation with eight former and current head coach who made the cut, and four of them were among the Top 25.

• At No. 2 is Frank Leahy, who first coached at Boston College for two seasons (1939-40) before returning to his alma mater, first in 1941-43, and then after World War II from 1946-53.

His 13-year stint matches that of his mentor Rockne, and his 107-13-9 record practically mirrors it as well. Leahy’s .864 winning percentage is second only to Rockne among major college coaches, and his four national titles don't even include three other unbeaten campaigns.

Of Leahy's 13 seasons on the sidelines, seven produced no defeats, one at Boston College (which he took to a No. 5 final ranking in 1940 with an 11-0 mark) and six at Notre Dame.

A case could be made for him to be among the top 5, but we suspect the lesser number of years coached contributed to not ranking as high as most of the people in front of him. Rockne also had 13 years, but his end came via a premature death in a plane crash, whereas Leahy’s retirement from football coaching was voluntary at the tender age of 45.

• Ara Parseghian (1964-74) came in at No. 15, which sounds about right, especially with main nemesis John McKay of USC (1960-75) at No. 12.

Call us biased, but we also believe that Ohio State’s Woody Hayes at No. 9 should not be ahead of Parseghian for numerous reasons.

First, Parseghian succeeded Hayes as the head coach at Miami (Ohio) and did marvelous work with a 39-6-1 mark, even out-doing Hayes.

Second, when he went to moribund Northwestern, Parseghian was 3-3 versus Hayes’ Ohio State juggernaut, and 3-1 in the last four meetings. That’s akin to a Honda Civic beating a souped-up Ferrari in a drag race.

• Finally, we don’t like the selective references to national titles. Hayes is credited with having five national titles while Parseghian is given credit for two.

What is not mentioned is that two of Hayes titles were not from wire services but from two other NCAA-recognized branches. One was the Football Writers Association in 1961 with an 8-0-1 mark, even though Alabama received the vote in the AP, UPI, plus the MacArthur Bowl. (The OSU administration voted to turn down the Rose Bowl because of the overemphasis on football.)

The other was Ohio State receiving the MacArthur Bowl in 1970 with Texas — even though Ohio State would then lose to 8-3 Stanford in the Rose Bowl, 27-17, while Notre Dame that same day snapped No. 1 Texas’ 30-game winning streak in the Cotton Bowl.

Meanwhile, no recognition is given to Parseghian for getting awarded the MacArthur Bowl in 1964, in addition to the consensus titles in 1966 and 1973.

• Rounding out the Top 25 among Fighting Irish coaches was Lou Holtz (1986-96) at No. 23 — although we specifically have a problem with Michigan’s Bo Schembechler ranked ahead of him at No. 20.

Holtz was 3-1 versus Schembechler while at Notre Dame, won a national title, and had 23- and 17-game winning streaks, the former a school record, with seven of those 23 wins coming against teams that finished in the Top 10.

Meanwhile, Schembechler in 20 years never won a national title at a blue-blood program, his longest winning streak while with the Wolverines was 11 and his bowl record (the ones he actually coached in because in two he had to sit out for health reasons) was 4-11.

And above all, in what universe can one justify Urban Meyer at No. 46 and Schembechler at No. 20? When it comes to on-the-field achievement alone (which is what this is about), Meyer is Top-10 worthy, maybe even Top 5.

Meyer won three national titles at two different schools, and was 12-0 two other times, one of them at Utah. His career record of 187-32 is good for a .854 winning percentage — third on the all-time list behind Rockne and Leahy among major college coaches. He also was 11-3 in bowl games.