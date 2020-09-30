Ask head coach Brian Kelly or a member of Notre Dame’s cornerback unit about position coach Mike Mickens’ teaching points, and one word will pop up frequently. Aggression. Mickens, Notre Dame’s first-year corners coach, has a track record of coaching it into his players from his previous stop at Cincinnati. He has a track record of embodying it when he was a player at Cincinnati under Kelly. And now, it’s quickly showing up in Notre Dame’s cornerbacks.

Mickens, in his first year as Notre Dame’s cornerbacks coach, has helped develop an aggressive mindset within his position group. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

“We were an aggressive group on-body competing for throws,” Kelly said a few days after Notre Dame’s season opener against Duke. “Any ball that was out there, we were competing for. There wasn’t a lot of space. I like that about Mike in watching him and his teaching progressions.” Through two games, primary corners Nick McCloud, TaRiq Bracy, Clarence Lewis and Cam Hart have combined to break up eight passes and allowed eight catches on 21 targets. McCloud is the only one of the four to play meaningful defensive snaps in both games. Bracy was unavailable for the Sept. 19 game at South Florida, and Lewis played only special teams in the opener against Duke. Hart got some work with the starters against USF and stayed in with the backups. Duke and USF do not own what anyone would call a potent passing attack, and neither challenged Notre Dame much vertically. And yes, two games is a small sample to draw firm conclusions. Evident in both games, though, is the corners’ ability to locate the ball and get their hands on it. There have been interception opportunities, namely one that hit Lewis in the chest against USF. Even without an interception, Notre Dame corners are on pace to cruise past their 2019 havoc play creation.

“That’s really the big emphasis with coach Mickens,” McCloud said. “Of course we want to have great technique and do our job. But at the end of the day, the most important thing in football is the ball. Having that want-to to finish on the ball every play, that’s something we’ve emphasized throughout camp and are still doing on a daily basis.” It was sometimes missing from the 2019 cornerback unit, which was assignment-sound and largely prevented big plays but was light on turnover generation and on-ball plays. Last season, the Irish’s top four cornerbacks had a combined 20 passes broken up and two interceptions. Notre Dame ranked 71st nationally in passes defended and had nine interceptions, with four of them from safety Kyle Hamilton. Three of those primary four corners from last year are gone, with Bracy (a team-high seven passes broken up as a sophomore in 2019) as the lone holdover. Mickens inherited a malleable group with intriguing physical tools. Five of the seven cornerbacks have four years of eligibility left. Lewis, a freshman, earned a co-starter listing on the first depth chart of the season. North Carolina State graduate transfer McCloud is the clear-cut boundary corner, with 6-2 former receiver Hart (sophomore) still establishing himself at the position. Under Mickens’ watch last year, Cincinnati ranked 15th nationally in passes defended (68) and ninth in interceptions (16). Bearcats corner Ahmad Gardner, Mickens’ star pupil, had 11 passes broken up and allowed catches on just 39.7 percent of passes thrown at him. Gardner earned a 90.2 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus and was named a Freshman All-American by multiple outlets.