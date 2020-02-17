When Notre Dame begins spring practice in about two-and-a-half weeks (March 5), it will return practically twice as many career starts on offense (159) than on defense (80). What is interesting is the disparity on offense between the line and skill positions. The Fighting Irish have 114 out of those 159 (71.7 percent) along the line because of all five starters at the beginning of 2019 returning.

Fifth-year seniors Liam Eichenberg (middle) and Tommy Kraemer (left) return with the most career starts with 26 apiece. (Mike Miller)

From the research we’ve done back to 1964, that number this year along the offensive line is the highest ever at the program. Meanwhile, the running back and wide receiver positions have 11 combined career starts.

The number of “starts” can sometimes be misleading at the skill positions. For example, in the Camping World Bowl versus Iowa State, Notre Dame opened with a three-tight end alignment while sophomore wideout Braden Lenzy did not start. Yet in the course of the game, Lenzy ended up with more snaps (33) than two of the tight ends, Tommy Tremble (31) and Brock Wright (9). At running back and receiver especially, it’s more about snap counts than starts. Returning with the most career starts at any position is someone who actually has not yet suited up for a game at Notre Dame. Northwestern graduate transfer/wide receiver Ben Skowronek has had 30 — all 13 in 2017, all 14 in 2018 and the first three in 2019 before an injury that sidelined him and resulted in a medical redshirt. Here are the career starts breakdown on offense, with the parentheses indicating the number of starts in 2019.

