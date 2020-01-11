Nine former Notre Dame players made ESPN’s list of Top 26- 150 to commemorate the 150th season of football. A blue-ribbon panel of 150 media members, college administrators, and former coaches and players accepted the responsibility of selecting the best players in the history of the game. The top 11 players in college football history will be unveiled at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App), with the rest of the top 25.

Paul Hornung was the highest ranked Notre Dame player from 26-150 among ESPN's rating for the top 150 college football players in the sport's 150-year history. (Fighting Irish Media)

Achieving unanimity in such endeavors is virtually impossible, but there was not too much recency bias, as only 21 players among the Top 150 are from the 21st century (although it did not include the 2019 campaign while compiling the list). Per Ivan Maisel, a premier college football historian, two-thirds of the players came from 1960-90. Five of the nine Notre Dame players came prior to 1960. Here were the nine overall, from highest to lowest:

Paul Hornung, 1954-56 — No. 27 Considered the greatest all-around football player for the Fighting Irish when combining offense, defense and special teams (kicked, punted and was a return man). He was the Heisman Trophy recipient in 1956 despite Notre Dame’s 2-8 record and will forever hold the distinction as the lone player in the game’s history to win it with a losing record.

John Lujack 1942-43, 1946-47 — No. 37 Oldest living Heisman winner (turned 95 on Jan. 4) is also the lone quarterback in the game’s annals to start at quarterback for three national champions — plus he served in World War II in between. Lujack was equally hailed for his defensive prowess — and also earned monograms in basketball, baseball and track.

Tim Brown 1984-87 — No. 53 The most recent of Notre Dame’s seven Heisman winners, the wide receiver and return man's teams for the Irish were only 25-21 and never better than 8-4. Like Hornung, though, his talent couldn’t be overlooked, especially during head coach Lou Holtz's first two seasons in the program.

Alan Page, 1964-66 — No. 59 Future Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court starred at defensive end for Irish units that won a share of the 1964 national title and was the consensus champion in 1966 before moving on to an All-Pro career in the NFL.

Leon Hart, 1946-49 — No. 88 Nobody in college football history had a more perfect career: Never lost a game in four years (36-0-2), three-time national champion, Heisman winner and No. 1 overall NFL pick — and majored in engineering.

