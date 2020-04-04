News More News
Notre Dame's Best Freshmen Receivers

Lou Somogyi
Senior Editor
In 1972, the NCAA eliminated freshman ineligibility for good. Freshmen were permitted to play in 1951 during the Korean War, but they were not allowed to compete in the ensuing 20 years on the varsity level until they became sophomores.

Freshman Jordan Johnson with Notre Dame receivers coach Del Alexander.
Freshman Jordan Johnson with Notre Dame receivers coach Del Alexander. (Twitter)

As stated in yesterday’s story on running backs, at no position has impact by freshmen been more consistent over those nearly 50 years than at running back and receiver, although with the latter not as much in the Brian Kelly era.

