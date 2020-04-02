In 1972, the NCAA eliminated freshman ineligibility for good. Freshmen were permitted to play in 1951 during the Korean War, but they were not allowed to compete in the ensuing 20 years on the varsity level until they became sophomores.

Quinn’s 1,831 yards passing are a freshman record at Notre Dame, but so were his 15 interceptions while completing 47.3 percent of his passes.

The top two passers on the all-time Irish chart, both had rough initiations as freshmen, with Quinn going 4-5 as the starter and Clausen 3-6. Yet they earned respect the way they were able to keep getting up after taking beatings behind rebuilding or inexperienced lines.

It took five years before an Irish freshman quarterback was inserted into a game. That was the No. 3 man Tim Koegel in the latter part of the 1977 national title season.

4. Blair Kiel (1980)



In game 4, a 32-14 win over Miami, Kiel became the first freshman quarterback to start a game for the Fighting Irish.

The final stats for the season were not pretty: 38.7 completion percentage, only 531 yards passing, no TDs and five interceptions. But he began 6-0-1 as the starter while helping the Irish to a No. 1 ranking before losing at USC (20-3) and then No. 1 Georgia (17-10) in the Sugar Bowl.

He earned the starting nod over senior Mike Courey after coming through in relief appearance victories against Michigan and Michigan State in the first two contests.





3. Tommy Rees (2010)

Promoted to offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish this winter, Rees made a mark in head coach Brian Kelly’s first season when he over for good in the first quarter of the 2010 Tulsa game when starter Dayne Crist suffered a season-ending injury. Rees threw four interceptions and the Irish lost, 28-27, but he responded with a four-game stretch in which the Irish were 4-0 to finish 8-5.

On Dec. 31, 2010, Rees also became the first freshman QB to start a bowl victory for the Irish, a 33-17 conquest of Miami.

His poise and aplomb in the final four games, all victories, were huge, especially leading TD drives at the end of each half in the 20-16 victory at USC to end a school-record eight-game losing streak to the Trojans.

Rees completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, a freshman record 12 TDs and eight interceptions.





2. Steve Beuerlein (1983)

The California native won his first five starts while replacing the senior Kiel (who regained his spot in the finale), highlighted by a 30-6 win at South Carolina. The Irish began the year 1-2 before Beuerlein took over.

Beuerlein’s best game actually was a 34-30 loss at Penn State in which he was 14 of 20 for 257 yards before an 11th-hour touchdown by the Nittany Lions won it. Still, he became the first Irish freshman to pass for more than 1,000 yards (1,061) while completing 51.7 percent of his tosses.





1. Matt LoVecchio (2000)

The best combination of team success, impressive stats and as a dual threat. During his seven regular season starts the Irish:

• Were 7-0 and earned a BCS bid to the Fiesta Bowl.

• He completed 58.4 percent of his passes with 11 TDs and only one interception.

• His 151.7 pass efficiency ranking would have ranked 7th nationally had he started 75 percent of the games.

• Rushed for 300 yards and 4.2 yards per carry.

• The Irish committed eight turnovers during the regular season — the fewest in NCAA history in an 11-game regular season — despite a freshman leading them.

In the Fiesta Bowl, LoVecchio completed only 13 of 33 passes and turned the ball over several times in a 41-9 loss to Oregon State, but his regular season was superb.

He eventually transferred to Indiana University in 2002, after classmate Carlyle Holiday took over as the starter in 2001.