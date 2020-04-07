Notre Dame’s Best Freshman Defensive Linemen
In 1972, the NCAA eliminated freshman ineligibility for good. Freshmen were permitted to play in 1951 during the Korean War, but they were not allowed to compete in the ensuing 20 years on the varsity level until they became sophomores.
Unlike the offensive line, which we showed yesterday as easily the most unlikely position for a freshman to contribute, the Notre Dame defensive line annually has had players regularly in the rotation, if not starting.
10 Best Freshman Defensive Linemen
10t. Ian Williams (2007) & Jeff Weston (1974)
This rating for Williams might be lower than it deserves to be because, statistically, he is one of only four Irish freshman linemen to eclipse 40 tackles in a season — and the other three were all prior to 1981.
Unfortunately, his 45 tackles occurred in the throes of a 3-9 campaign, which diminishes the impact aspect.
Weston became a regular in the rotation at tackle during Ara Parseghian’s final season as head coach, and finished the season with 31 tackles for the 10-2 team that upset 11-0 Alabama in the Orange Bowl, 13-11.
