10t. Ian Williams (2007) & Jeff Weston (1974)



This rating for Williams might be lower than it deserves to be because, statistically, he is one of only four Irish freshman linemen to eclipse 40 tackles in a season — and the other three were all prior to 1981.

Unfortunately, his 45 tackles occurred in the throes of a 3-9 campaign, which diminishes the impact aspect.

Weston became a regular in the rotation at tackle during Ara Parseghian’s final season as head coach, and finished the season with 31 tackles for the 10-2 team that upset 11-0 Alabama in the Orange Bowl, 13-11.



