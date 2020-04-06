Notre Dame's Best Freshman Offensive Linemen
In 1972, the NCAA eliminated freshman ineligibility for good. Freshmen were permitted to play in 1951 during the Korean War, but they were not allowed to compete in the ensuing 20 years on the varsity level until they became sophomores.
Hands down, the offensive line has proven to be the most difficult position for a freshman to play. Put it this way: All four current first-round Notre Dame offensive linemen in the NFL — All-Pro selections Zack Martin, Quenton Nelson and Ronnie Stanley, plus Mike McGlinchey — were redshirted as freshmen.
It took 23 years after the NCAA passed freshman eligibility in 1972 before an offensive lineman started a game at Notre Dame. Several had played along the defensive line or tight end as freshmen before eventually shifting to the offensive line.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news