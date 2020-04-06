News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 07:06:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame's Best Freshman Offensive Linemen

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In 1972, the NCAA eliminated freshman ineligibility for good. Freshmen were permitted to play in 1951 during the Korean War, but they were not allowed to compete in the ensuing 20 years on the varsity level until they became sophomores.

Hands down, the offensive line has proven to be the most difficult position for a freshman to play. Put it this way: All four current first-round Notre Dame offensive linemen in the NFL — All-Pro selections Zack Martin, Quenton Nelson and Ronnie Stanley, plus Mike McGlinchey — were redshirted as freshmen.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Tackle Tosh Baker was signed in December to replenish a unit that entered the spring with 15 scholarship linemen.
Tackle Tosh Baker was signed in December to replenish a unit that entered the spring with 15 scholarship linemen. (Rivals.com)

It took 23 years after the NCAA passed freshman eligibility in 1972 before an offensive lineman started a game at Notre Dame. Several had played along the defensive line or tight end as freshmen before eventually shifting to the offensive line.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}