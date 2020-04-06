In 1972, the NCAA eliminated freshman ineligibility for good. Freshmen were permitted to play in 1951 during the Korean War, but they were not allowed to compete in the ensuing 20 years on the varsity level until they became sophomores.

Hands down, the offensive line has proven to be the most difficult position for a freshman to play. Put it this way: All four current first-round Notre Dame offensive linemen in the NFL — All-Pro selections Zack Martin, Quenton Nelson and Ronnie Stanley, plus Mike McGlinchey — were redshirted as freshmen.