Of the millions of plays that were run in every sporting event — pro, college or high school — over the past year, none captured the nation’s imagination more than Notre Dame junior guard Arike Ogunbowale’s running three-point basket at the horn to win the national title on April 1 (Easter Sunday) versus Mississippi State, 61-58.



The ESPY Awards on Wednesday night in Los Angeles saw that "Easter Basket" defeat 15 other finalists in the "Best Play" category for 2017-18.

"Thank you guys, everybody who voted,” Ogunbowale said in her speech, with her teammates and coaches also at the Red Carpet event. “First, shout out to my amazing teammates. It was a team effort — you guys know this and I wouldn't be up here without you guys, so thank you.

"Shout out to the best coaching staff in the country. You guys have given my teammates and I an amazing opportunity to play at one of the best universities in the world and be able to compete at the highest level, so thank you so much.

“And shout out to women's basketball as a whole. There's a lot of people with their opinions about us, but all I've got to say is come see us on the court. So thank you."

Ogunbowale and the Fighting Irish will be favored to repeat as national champions with the return of the top four scorers — Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard, Marina Mabrey and Jackie Young — plus the comeback of two-time All-American forward Brianna Turner, sidelined last year with an ACL tear.

No category at the ESPY Awards had more nominees than the 16 for "Best Play.” In addition to Ogunbowale’s shot, the other 15 finalists were:

• Minnesota Miracle: Stefon Diggs makes last-second touchdown catch to send Vikings to NFC championship.

• Philly Special: Eagles fool Patriots with fourth-down TD toss to Nick Foles in Super Bowl.

• Alabama wins national title on 41-yard OT TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Devonta Smith.

• FSU’s Jessie Warren makes diving double play in Women’s College World Series.

• LeBron James nails buzzer beater 3-pointer to beat the Pacers in Game 5 of Round 1.

• Evanston Township High school freshman Blake Peters hits 80-foot buzzer beater.

• Gareth Bale scores go-ahead bicycle kick goal in Champions League Final 1022.

• Cristiano Ronaldo scores bicycle kick goal against Juventus.

• Julian McGarvey makes last-second steal and heave to secure Ardsley High School’s 1st Section 1 title in 60 years.

• LeBron floats a glass-kissing buzzer beater to beat Raptors in game 3 of round 2.

• Team USA’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scores the shootout winner to secure gold medal in women’s hockey.

• Giannis Antetokounmpo leapfrog dunks on Tim Hardaway Jr.

• Acrobatic volleyball play from Autumn Finney out of Decatur High School.

• Las Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson goes through legs for "goal of the year" contender.

• Jordan Poole hits buzzer-beater to send Michigan to the Sweet 16.

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team also was also one of seven finalists for Best Team (won by the Houston Astros) and four finalists for Best Moment (won by the Minnesota Miracle in the NFC Division Playoffs).