Three-star recruits aren’t often provocateurs of excitement. Sometimes they even prompt grumbling among fan bases. They have an inherent perception as unsexy backup plans.

But dismay or lack of buzz around them can look foolish in hindsight. There are more three-star recruits in the NFL than any other type. That is, of course, because there are often 1,000-plus three-stars per year compared to about 300 four-stars and 30 five-stars.

The hit rate for three stars becoming draft picks is much lower than that of four and five stars, but that small percentage of lower-rated recruits who become stars still has an impact on college football. Every team has three-star success stories.