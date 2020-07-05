Notre Dame's 'All-Three Star Team' Of The Brian Kelly Era
Three-star recruits aren’t often provocateurs of excitement. Sometimes they even prompt grumbling among fan bases. They have an inherent perception as unsexy backup plans.
But dismay or lack of buzz around them can look foolish in hindsight. There are more three-star recruits in the NFL than any other type. That is, of course, because there are often 1,000-plus three-stars per year compared to about 300 four-stars and 30 five-stars.
The hit rate for three stars becoming draft picks is much lower than that of four and five stars, but that small percentage of lower-rated recruits who become stars still has an impact on college football. Every team has three-star success stories.
Notre Dame has signed 116 two- and three-star recruits since 2010, Brian Kelly’s first recruiting class. The best of them have the makings of a competitive college football team. Of the 24 former three-star recruits selected to fill out a team, four were draft picks and seven more signed NFL contracts. There are nine active players, and many of them will have a strong chance at a professional opportunity.
A quick disclaimer: only players from the 2010 class onward are included. Some three-stars who signed with Notre Dame under Charlie Weis blossomed when Kelly arrived, but the point of this is to find the players only Kelly and his staff can take credit for signing and developing. For example, Tyler Eifert, a three-star recruit turned first-round pick, is not listed here because was a member of Weis’ last recruiting class.
Here’s the Kelly era All-Three-Star Team.
Quarterback
Ian Book
Position ranking: No. 15 pro-style QB (2016)
Book is entering his third year as a starter and can become the first Notre Dame quarterback to win 30 games. He has 57 career touchdown passes, which ranks fourth in team history, but is five shy of second place.
Running Back
Josh Adams
Position ranking: No. 47 RB (2015)
Adams ran for 1,430 yards in 2017 as Notre Dame’s most explosive offensive weapon. He ended his career with 3,201 yards and 20 touchdowns in three years. He plays for the Philadelphia Eagles after making the team as an undrafted rookie.
C.J. Prosise
Position ranking: No. 22 player in Virginia (2012)
Prosise came to Notre Dame as a safety, moved to wide receiver early in his career and then flipped to running back before the 2015 season. An injury in the season opener gave him the opportunity to carry the load, and he thrived. He ran for 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015 and became a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks.
