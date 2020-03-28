It was 50 years ago that Notre Dame ended a 45-year bowl ban and accepted a bid to play No. 1 Texas in the 1970 Cotton Bowl. Since then, the Lone Star State has figured much more prominently into the Fighting Irish recruiting efforts than the previous decades — and added Mansfield, Texas three-star defensive end David Abiara on Friday for the 2021 haul.

David Abiara is the most recent Texas product who plans to enroll at Notre Dame. (Rivals.com)

By our count, 108 Texas natives have seen action in a Notre Dame football uniform, making it our No. 7-ranked state for most contributions to the program. Notre Dame signed two in 2017 with tight end Brock Wright (Cypress) and slot Avery Davis (Cedar Hill), and two more in 2019 with defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah (Fort Worth) and defensive tackle Hunter Spears (Garland) — who this spring was shifted to offensive guard. Here is our All-Texas Team for Notre Dame:

Quarterback: Carlyle Holiday (San Antonio, 2000-04)

Holiday directed an 8-0 start in 2002 and finished his career with 2,876 yards passing and 898 rushing before moving to wide receiver in 2003 when freshman Brady Quinn took command in the fourth game. Holiday also played receiver in the NFL.

Running Backs: Christie Flanagan (Port Arthur, 1925-27), Cam McDaniel (Coppell, 2011-14) Flanagan was a two-time All-American for Knute Rockne and totaled 1,822 yards on the ground while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He led the team in rushing all three of his varsity seasons. In 2013 McDaniel became the first Notre Dame back from Texas since Flanagan to lead the team in rushing, accumulating 705 yards, and he was named a captain in 2014. Honorable mention to Coy McGee (Longview, 1945-48).

Receivers: Tim Brown (Dallas, 1984-87), David Givens (Humble, 1998-2001) The 1987 Heisman Trophy winner and most famous Irish player from Texas, Brown still holds the two highest single-season all-purpose yardage totals in a season at Notre Dame, accumulating 1,937 as a junior in 1986, followed by 1,847 the ensuing year. His nine Pro Bowl appearances tie Alan Page for most ever by a Notre Dame alumnus. Givens caught 72 passes at Notre Dame and achieved greater fame in the NFL, where he won two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots (catching a TD in both games). Honorable mention to Omar Jenkins (Dallas, 2000-03), who caught 73 passes in his last two seasons with the Irish, and Corey Robinson (San Antonio, 2013-15), who snared 65 passes his first three seasons before concussions ended his career. Yet Robinson served as Notre Dame’s student body president his senior year in 2016-17.

Tight End: Robin Weber (Dallas, 1972-76) Sandwiched between consensus All-Americans Dave Casper (1973) and Ken MacAfee (1975-77) and primarily a blocker, Weber still grabbed maybe the most famous pass in school history, the 35-yard heave from quarterback Tom Clements on third-and-eight from the Notre Dame 3-yard line in the closing minutes to clinch the 24-23 victory versus No. 1 Alabama in the 1973 Sugar Bowl for the national title. As a starter in 1974 he caught 13 passes for 206 yards before a midseason injury slowed his football career. Honorable mention to Durham Smythe (Belton, 2013-17), who had 28 career catches, six for scores and developed into a fourth-round pick. Smythe had the better career, but Weber is more famous in Fighting Irish lore.

Offensive Line: Dave Huffman (Dallas, 1975-78), Tim Huffman (Dallas, 1977-80), Jordan Black (Rowlett, 1999-2002), Mike Gandy (Garland, 1996-2000), John Dampeer (Kermit, 1970-72) Dave Huffman edged out 1946 second-team UP All-American George Strohmeyer (McAllen) and four-year starter Bob Morton (2003-06, McKinney) at center. Huffman was an All-American, three-year starter and a 1977 national champion. He also starred 12 years in the NFL. Little brother Tim was a three-year starter at guard and played five years for the Green Bay Packers. Black started all four seasons at Notre Dame, 42 games total, lining up as a left tackle or right guard, and had a 10-year NFL career. Left tackle Gandy started two years at right guard for the Irish before becoming a nine-year mainstay in the NFL at tackle. Dampeer started at right tackle for the 1970 Notre Dame team that finished No. 2 in the country, and he was elected a co-captain in 1972. Joining Strohmeyer and Morton (also a guard) on our second team are tackles Justin Hall (Plano, 1988-92) and Rob Martinovich (Houston, 1976-79) and guard Randy Ellis (Pearland, 1979-82)