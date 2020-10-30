Notre Dame's ACC/Big Ten Challenge Game Set, Schedule Slowly Taking Shape
Notre Dame basketball’s non-conference opponents are coming into view, and the revised list of them is a truncated one.
The latest addition is a long-awaited announcement of a home opponent in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Notre Dame will host Ohio State Dec. 8, the team announced Friday morning. The challenge is normally in late November, but it was moved back due to the season’s delayed start and will be held Dec. 8-9. Tipoff time, broadcast information and attendance plans will be released at a later date.
With the Buckeyes now a firm addition, the rest of the schedule becomes a little clearer and is expected to be final in the next couple weeks.
Notre Dame will still travel to Howard on Jan. 18, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Dec. 12 game at Kentucky – part of a three-year series agreed to this spring – is still on, Wildcats coach John Calipari said in late September. No official announcement has been made, but the Dec. 19 Crossroads Classic appears to be moving forward. Notre Dame’s opponent would be Purdue.
All of those games and events were in the original 11-game non-conference slate. Much of that is gone, notably the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. initially slated for Nov. 23-24 but now in Connecticut on Dec. 2-3. Notre Dame backed out of it earlier this fall.
In pushing the season’s start date to Nov. 25, the NCAA lowered the maximum number of games allowed before conference tournaments from 31 to 27. Teams can play 27 if they participate in a multi-team tournament in non-conference play. The maximum for those who don’t play in a non-conference tournament, like Notre Dame, is 25.
The ACC is presumed to be staying at 20 conference games, leaving five open for non-league opponents for Notre Dame. Right now, four are clear or highly likely to happen. As for possibilities for the final one, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters on a Thursday Zoom call he has been in contact with Notre Dame about a potential game this year.
Notre Dame will play three ACC games in December, according to a previous report from CBS' Jon Rothstein. Per Rothstein, ACC teams will play two conference games in December, on Dec. 15 or 16 and Dec. 29 or 30, with Notre Dame among the six that will play a third on Dec. 22. The ACC has not released its conference schedule.
Notre Dame is 4-3 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge – including 3-0 at home – since joining the ACC prior to the 2013-14 season. The Irish's last win in the event was a 76-74 home victory over Illinois on Nov. 27, 2018. They lost at Maryland last year, 72-51.
Ohio State and Notre Dame will play for the 14th time, and the Buckeyes lead the all-time series 8-5. They won the most recent meeting, 64-61 on Dec. 21, 2013.
The full 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups:
Illinois at Duke
North Carolina at Iowa
Michigan State at Virginia
Louisville at Wisconsin
Indiana at Florida State
Ohio State at Notre Dame
Syracuse at Rutgers
Boston College at Minnesota
Pitt at Northwestern
Penn State at Virginia Tech
Purdue at Miami
N.C. State at Michigan
Georgia Tech at Nebraska
Maryland at Clemson
