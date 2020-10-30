Notre Dame basketball’s non-conference opponents are coming into view, and the revised list of them is a truncated one. The latest addition is a long-awaited announcement of a home opponent in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Notre Dame will host Ohio State Dec. 8, the team announced Friday morning. The challenge is normally in late November, but it was moved back due to the season’s delayed start and will be held Dec. 8-9. Tipoff time, broadcast information and attendance plans will be released at a later date. With the Buckeyes now a firm addition, the rest of the schedule becomes a little clearer and is expected to be final in the next couple weeks.

Mike Brey and Notre Dame will play Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. (Adam Hagy/USAToday)

Notre Dame will still travel to Howard on Jan. 18, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Dec. 12 game at Kentucky – part of a three-year series agreed to this spring – is still on, Wildcats coach John Calipari said in late September. No official announcement has been made, but the Dec. 19 Crossroads Classic appears to be moving forward. Notre Dame’s opponent would be Purdue. All of those games and events were in the original 11-game non-conference slate. Much of that is gone, notably the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. initially slated for Nov. 23-24 but now in Connecticut on Dec. 2-3. Notre Dame backed out of it earlier this fall. In pushing the season’s start date to Nov. 25, the NCAA lowered the maximum number of games allowed before conference tournaments from 31 to 27. Teams can play 27 if they participate in a multi-team tournament in non-conference play. The maximum for those who don’t play in a non-conference tournament, like Notre Dame, is 25.