Note: This was a 2013 interview we conducted with 1990-93 Notre Dame offensive lineman and two-time consensus All-American Aaron Taylor, who on Monday became one of 11 players and two coaches selected to the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class. Now 48, he was a founder of the Joe Moore Award, presented annually to the nation's top college football offensive line.

Media day prior to Notre Dame’s 1993 football season was highlighted by a powerful oration from senior offensive tackle Aaron Taylor, a consensus All-American the previous year and one of the team’s four captains.

Taylor was a consensus All-American at guard and a unanimous choice at tackle in 1993 while the Irish won 17 straight games. (Notre Dame Athletics)

With a captivating eloquence, the stentorian voice of Taylor spoke of brotherhood, commitment, sacrifice and a willingness to lay life and limb on the line for the team good. The following day, after an arduous practice in 90-degree heat, an exhausted Taylor walked past the media contingent and stated, “Everything I told y’all yesterday, forget it!”

The gift of gab, mixed in with a wry, humorous touch comes naturally to Taylor, who since 2008 has been a game and studio analyst for CBS Sports. His oratory skills have also made him a popular public speaker on teamwork and performance at summits, corporate retreats or at universities. “It was a way for me to stay connected to football,” said Taylor of his career path. “I didn’t want to be a coach. I wanted to control my own destiny in the hours and all the stress and pressures. Being on national TV has stress and pressure too, but it’s miniscule compared to what coaches go through.” Taylor enjoys television production because it’s an offshoot of an offensive line working in harmony. “It’s a team of people that have a four-hour window where there is this intensity, where we have to work together, and we somehow pull it together more times than not,” he said. “Being able to talk and speak from my heart on something is a gift that I have been given. I use that partially as an analyst on TV that people get to see, but there is a lot of ways I use that that people don’t get to see that isn’t public that I think I’m much better at than when I’m in front of a camera.”

Before The Glory

Growing up in northern California as the only child in a single-parent household and near the ghetto, Taylor said he started to live the “knucklehead” lifestyle that embraced reckless behavior and had law enforcement regularly nipping on his heels, including getting involved in a motorcycle theft. When Taylor was 14, his mother Mardi, a registered nurse (who passed away three years ago) made the tough-love decision to kick him out of the house. “I was just a kid that was lost and didn’t believe anything, didn’t have anybody but my mom that believed in me,” he said. “I needed some direction, and once she kicked me out of the house because I was out all night doing things a 14-year-old shouldn’t be doing, it was a wake-up call.” Five days later after living with some friends, Taylor returned home with defined dreams academically and athletically. There was a zero-tolerance mandate from Mardi when it came to straying from such aspirations. “She asked me what I wanted to do, and I said I want to play pro football,” Taylor said. “That night there was a story on TV about the school across the Bay in Concord, Calif. — De La Salle.” It was one of the nation’s elite football superpowers. “Fortuitous things happened from there,” Taylor said. “Mom found a job there, and knew a lady right down the street from the school with a house for rent … All this crazy stuff in the universe just opened up. Then I started to find out the harder I worked the better I got.” A consensus high school All-America, Taylor in 1992-93 became the 16th — and still most recent — two-time consensus All-American in Notre Dame history, first at guard and then tackle. Those Irish teams won 17 consecutive games (the second-longest Irish streak since 1950), beat 12-0 and 10-1 Texas A&M outfits in the Cotton Bowl, and in 1993 he was the recipient of the Lombardi Award. The first-round draft pick went on to earn millions in the NFL, managed his money wisely and even started every game at guard for the 1996 Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers. Knee problems finally ended his football career at the turn of the century, which led to his first stint in television, with ABC.

Beyond The Glory