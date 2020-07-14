Much is based on talent and impact, but a premium is also placed on these questions: 1) If you subtracted this individual from the roster, how much of a setback would it be? 2) If this less proven player emerges and makes an impact, how much does that raise the ceiling (or lower it, if a breakout does not happen as expected)? The players and their ranking were determined by vote from five BlueandGold.com writers.

This is not necessarily about who is the best player or the top pro prospect. It’s more along the lines of individuals that need to either emerge, remain a centerpiece or significantly elevate their production to facilitate the Fighting Irish’s goal of climbing toward championship timber.

Throughout July, BlueandGold.com is counting down the 25 most pivotal figures whom Notre Dame will rely on to get back to the College Football Playoff in 2020.

At No. 10 is senior Mike linebacker Drew White , who collected 71 points in our poll.

A year ago at this time, White appeared to be relegated to the scrap heap on Notre Dame’s depth chart. Today, his leadership at middle linebacker is a prime stabilizing force on the Fighting Irish defense.

After redshirting in 2017 as a relatively less heralded three-star freshman, a broken ankle he suffered in the spring of 2018 inhibited his progress.

An injury to starting captain Drue Tranquill versus Navy that year allowed White to make a cameo and record six tackles against the triple option, in which he was well versed. Yet a week later it was classmate and former safety Jordan Genmark Heath who received the start over White.

With Tranquill and Te’von Coney having both graduated, White had an opportunity in the spring of 2019 to get back into the mix — but a snow skiing accident during spring break resulted in a fractured AC joint of his shoulder that sidelined him the final 12 practices.

Opportunity lost. Football career in limbo.

It had already appeared that way when he was sidelined his junior year of high school at superpower St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. So when White committed to Notre Dame prior to his senior year, his star rating was two by Rivals and zero on ESPN.

Entering August 2019, fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal and rangier, 6-3 four-star Bo Bauer, a classmate of the 6-0 White, were both ahead of him at Mike linebacker, while Genmark Heath plus top-100 recruits and sophomores Jack Lamb and Shayne Simon were vying for action at Buck lienbacker.

Yet during August camp, White’s combination of downhill play with exceptional instincts had him aligned as the No. 1 Mike linebacker by the second week, and resulted in shifting the veteran Bilal to the Buck position.

Out of nowhere, White and classmate and rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah — who also had barely played his first two seasons — tied for the team lead in tackles (80) on a defense that ranked among the top five nationally in the Fremeau Efficiency Index.

After slow starts, both thrived in the spotlight during a 23-17 loss at No. 3 Georgia in the third week, and became mainstays thereafter.

“He has incredible self-awareness,” Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea noted of White. “He knows exactly what his strengths are, what his weaknesses are. He doesn’t shy away from that. And so he tailors his approach to maximize. Guys that play within their strengths and know where their weak points are, that kind of limits their exposure in that way.

“That guy’s a winner. He’s fought through adversity and hasn’t wavered, hasn’t backed down and has been counted out probably 100 times.”

“Finding that position at Mike linebacker has really allowed him to elevate himself with the right role,” head coach Brian Kelly said of White after the 2019 opener. “He has accepted that role and has physically developed himself to play that position.

“He played with a confidence and a fluidity at that position that he’s going to be able to build upon and play at a really high level for us.”