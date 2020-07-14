Notre Dame’s 2021 Opener At Florida State Moved Up One Day
Notre Dame’s 2021 trip to Tallahassee to play Florida State has been moved up to Sunday, Sept. 5, per a Florida State release. The game was originally scheduled for Labor Day, Sept. 6.
As has been customary in prior seasons, the college football game played on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend is the only game of the day and is an evening kickoff.
No reason was given for the move.
Notre Dame and Florida State last played on Nov. 10, 2018. The Fighting Irish won the meeting 42-13 on their way to a 12-0 regular season and College Football Playoff appearance. The teams’ last game in Tallahassee was in 2014, a 31-27 Seminoles win that was part of their undefeated regular season and CFP berth
Notre Dame is scheduled to play the Seminoles seven times through the 2037 season, including next year’s game.
Florida State holds a 6-3 lead in the all-time series.
----
