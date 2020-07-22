BlueAndGold - Notre Dame’s 2021 Defensive Back Class Is Coming Together Nicely

Notre Dame’s three-man defensive back haul of Ramon Henderson, Clarence Lewis and Caleb Offord in the last recruiting cycle has some upside, but the Irish’s 2021 secondary class as clearly a step above. Notre Dame has landed talented players with solid offer sheets from coast-to-coast. With Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker’s commitment to Notre Dame on Wednesday, the Irish added its fourth defensive back pledge of the class.

The Fighting Irish's highest ranked defensive back pledge of the 2021 class is four-star Philip Riley. (Rivals.com)

Let’s review these four class of 2021 defensive back pledges for the Irish.

Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters – hard hitting safety and a really nice prospect. He comes down in the box and lays the wood on ball carries and is more than capable in coverage as well. Former Eastern Illinois defensive back Pete Houlihan, who trains Walters, raved about him in a recent interview with BlueandGold.com. “Justin is going to be a special guy,” Houlihan said. “Justin Walters is going to be a big name in South Bend for a long time. He’s one of the most gifted kids I’ve ever been around. He’s the most advanced, humble, good high school football player I've ever been around, and I've been around some dogs.” Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin were among the schools that offered Walters before committing to the Irish.

Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley – bonafide four-star, lockdown player. Riley is from the state of Washington, but he already has that Florida “dog” in him after living in the Sunshine State after a year and a half. Riley is big and physical with his 6-1, 190-pound frame. He picked Notre Dame over Clemson, Florida State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Texas, USC, Washington and others.

Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes – an underrated, versatile stud. The only stock I take in his 5.6 three-star ranking on Rivals is that the analysts haven’t been able to evaluate him in person, but I think he could see a bump in future updates. Barnes can be a rangy cornerback or a really nice free safety prospect. Standing at 6-2, 180 pounds, Barnes picked Notre Dame over Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and many others.