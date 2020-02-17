Notre Dame's 2020 Recruiting On Offense: Where Will It Rate By Decade?
Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting efforts on offense — specifically the skill positions — might be classified by some analysts as a “once-in-a-decade” class.
That’s because this is the first time in Brian Kelly’s 11 recruiting campaigns (2010-2020) Notre Dame had Top 100 representation from Rivals at receiver (Jordan Johnson, No. 28), tight end (Michael Mayer No. 36) and running back (Chris Tyree, No. 78).
That’s not even including former top-100 pick Drew Pyne at No. 117 and another tight, Kevin Bauman, at No. 129.
The 2020 decade has only just begun, and one would like to think that sometime from 2021-29 the Fighting Irish could fare even better collectively at the skill positions.
At least once per decade, though, Notre Dame signs that type of group on offense that provides a championship feel on that side of the ball. Whether or not this 2020 haul pans out is to be determined, but here are those “once in a decade” classes on offense by which the incoming class can be measured:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news