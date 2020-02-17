Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting efforts on offense — specifically the skill positions — might be classified by some analysts as a “once-in-a-decade” class.

That’s because this is the first time in Brian Kelly’s 11 recruiting campaigns (2010-2020) Notre Dame had Top 100 representation from Rivals at receiver (Jordan Johnson, No. 28), tight end (Michael Mayer No. 36) and running back (Chris Tyree, No. 78).

That’s not even including former top-100 pick Drew Pyne at No. 117 and another tight, Kevin Bauman, at No. 129.