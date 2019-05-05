There are at least two impressive winning streaks for Notre Dame heading into the 2019 season.

One, the 11 consecutive victories at home are the third longest since the opening of Notre Dame Stadium in 1930, behind only the 28 from 1942-50 and 19 from 1987-90. The Fighting Irish host seven games this year as they attempt to up the mark to 18.

The second is after going 7-0 last season in night games — four on the road and three at home — Notre Dame needs four more wins in a row under the lights to tie the school record of 11 in a row set during a 10-year period from 1973-82.

The seven regular season night games last season were a Notre Dame school record, but this year the maximum would be six. That’s because after playing three night games at home last season, only one of the seven this year will be under the lights: USC on Oct. 12. All five road games could be at night, and the lone exception most likely would be at Duke on Nov. 9, which will be telecast by the ACC Network.

Notre Dame’s night history can almost be divided into two eras — the 35-year pre-Lou Holtz era from 1951-85, and the 33 years since Holtz took the reins in 1986.

It was under Holtz that multiple night games in a season became standard at Notre Dame to woo a prime time audience, especially on growing cable outlets, eventually prompting the exclusive NBC contract for home games that began with the 1991 season.

In the 35 years from 1951-85, Notre Dame was 21-6-1 (.768) in night games.

In the 11 years under Holtz alone (1986-96), the Irish were an almost identical 20-6-1 (.759).

Meanwhile of the 116 games coach by current head coach Brian Kelly, 50 have been at night, or 43.1 percent

Here’s a breakdown of each Notre Dame head coach’s record at night, which adds up to 89-50-2 (.638).





Frank Leahy — 1-0

Notre Dame’s first night game was a 40-6 Irish victory against Detroit on Oct. 5, 1951 in Briggs Stadium.





Terry Brennan — 1-1

The Irish won at Miami in 1955 but lost the 1956 opener at SMU, 19-13, the start of a 2-8 season.





Joe Kuharich — 0-1

During another 2-8 season in 1960, the Irish lost 28-21 at Miami.





Ara Parseghian — 10-2-1

The greatest Notre Dame night game — or perhaps any game for the Fighting Irish — was the 24-23 victory against No. 1 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31, 1973, to win the national title.

The Irish also upset No. 1 Alabama in the Orange Bowl the following year, 13-11, in Parseghian’s final game, leaving him with a five-game winning streak at night.