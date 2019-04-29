While Notre Dame continued to churn out its share of NFL prospects with six more taken overall this past weekend, the disparity that about 99 percent of college football has with Alabama was once again highlighted.

After having an SEC-record 12 players selected in 2018 (four in the first round), the Crimson Tide for the third straight season had at least 10 chosen this season (Ohio State was second this year with nine).

An “Ebb Tide” year for them now is 2016, when Alabama had merely seven players selected — and even then, all of them were in the first three rounds.

Clemson, which has split the last four national titles with Alabama, has had a more modest flow in the NFL Draft with six, three and six chosen the past three years — although three of them this year were first-round defensive linemen.