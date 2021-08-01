Notre Dame's 2019 Class In Position To Make Significant Impact In Year 3
Notre Dame’s junior class is a case study in development.
In 2019, just three of its 22 members did not use a redshirt. In 2020, six players from the group started at least one game and three more had season-long rotational roles. Running back Kyren Williams joined safety Kyle Hamilton as an indispensable piece.
And in 2021, Notre Dame could realistically have eight starters and four other contributors from its junior class — a group that was ranked no higher than 14th by any of the major recruiting outlets. More than half of those 12 potential key players this fall were Rivals three-star prospects, including Williams.
Even as Notre Dame waits for a couple of the class’ highest-ranked recruits to take a leap — and even after two former top-150 prospects transferred — it still projects as a fruitful haul.
For comparison, the 2018 class yielded just two season-long junior-year starters. The 2017 group had seven, and 2016 nine.
Notre Dame has developed talent well enough that it didn’t need to press the 2019 class into action as freshmen, but it still found room for those who proved they could help right away. Several of the players who needed more time have taken developmental steps.
The group’s strength so far is defense, while its offensive impact outside of Williams and center Zeke Correll is more limited. The discrepancy is not a shock when considering the low number of skill position players signed. The class had one quarterback, one running back, two wide receivers and zero tight ends. One of the receivers, Cam Hart, is now a cornerback. The other, Kendall Abdur-Rahman, transferred after two quiet seasons.
