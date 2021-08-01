Notre Dame's 2019 Class In Position To Make Significant Impact In Year 3

Notre Dame’s junior class is a case study in development.

In 2019, just three of its 22 members did not use a redshirt. In 2020, six players from the group started at least one game and three more had season-long rotational roles. Running back Kyren Williams joined safety Kyle Hamilton as an indispensable piece.

And in 2021, Notre Dame could realistically have eight starters and four other contributors from its junior class — a group that was ranked no higher than 14th by any of the major recruiting outlets. More than half of those 12 potential key players this fall were Rivals three-star prospects, including Williams.

Even as Notre Dame waits for a couple of the class’ highest-ranked recruits to take a leap — and even after two former top-150 prospects transferred — it still projects as a fruitful haul.