One of the gratifying recruiting moments for head coach Brian Kelly and his staff is when they are able to secure an academically qualified national prospect from the home state of Indiana.

It did that this weekend with the verbal commitment of Avon, Ind., offensive lineman Blake Fisher.

“We go into every state in the country, and we pull out one of their kids — it’s a dogfight,” said Kelly a few years ago. “When you go down to Florida or you go to Texas or you go to California, you’ve got a fight on your hands. We would like to think if you came into Indiana for a great prospect you’d have a fight on your hands with Notre Dame, too.”