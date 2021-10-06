Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree heading ‘home’ to face Virginia Tech

"As a kid born and raised in Virginia dreaming of playing DI football, that's what I dreamed of," Tyree said. "Playing in that stadium, feeling the atmosphere. I finally get to experience it first-hand."

He knows the stretch of road between the two cities very well.

Tyree attended the game as a junior in high school on a Virginia Tech recruiting visit. He played prep ball at Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale High School three and a half hours east of Blacksburg.

The last time Notre Dame played at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., sophomore running back Chris Tyree was there too — with a maroon and orange connection, not a blue and gold one.

First-hand as a player, of course.

Tyree has been to more than a handful of games at Lane Stadium including the one three years ago when the No. 6 Fighting Irish beat the No. 23 Hokies 45-23. He said that was the most intense atmosphere he had ever seen in Blacksburg.

"The stadium was literally shaking it was so loud," Tyree said.

Tyree is expecting more of the same when the No. 14 Irish (4-1) take the field for a primetime 7:30 p.m. ET matchup with Virginia Tech (3-1) on Saturday night. He's also expecting plenty of homecoming-like emotions.

Though Tyree held Virginia Tech in high regard during his recruitment, he said he was never truly on the verge of signing there. Still, Hokies head coach Justin Fuente recruited him hard. The two families became well acquainted with each other along the way.

"Both of his parents and his little siblings and Chris were a pleasure to be around and a lot of fun to interact with, serious students and just envisioned," Fuente said. "Their home was a lot more talented. It was similar to the home that I grew up in, in terms of making sure they did right and did well in school and that sort of stuff."

Tyree ran for 3,930 yards on 8.6 yards per carry during his high school career. He recorded a career-best 92-yard rush as a junior. Fuente saw that speed while he was recruiting him, and he knows he's in danger of seeing it again this weekend.

"Chris, he's electric," Fuente said. "When he's got a little crease, he can take an 8-yard run and turn it into 80 in the blink of an eye."

The going has been tough for Tyree this season, though. Behind an offensive line that has struggled to generate push play after play, Tyree has totaled 32 carries for 98 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown.

Tyree's shining moment through the first five games was a 98-yard kick return for a touchdown against Wisconsin. Just last week, though, Tyree fumbled on a kickoff and gave Cincinnati prime field position to extend its lead.

What better venue for Tyree to wipe the slate clean and bounce back than Blacksburg?

"I'm excited to play in a really good atmosphere," Tyree said. "I'm looking forward to it."