Notre Dame rover Isaiah Pryor declares for NFL Draft

Notre Dame rover Isaiah Pryor wants to make the leap to the professional level. Pryor, who played two seasons at Notre Dame after playing three seasons at Ohio State, announced Sunday on social media his declaration for the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Pryor split time at the rover linebacker position last season with primary starter Jack Kiser. Both played in all 13 games, with Kiser starting eight and Pryor starting four. Pryor was also a key special teams contributor, which will likely be his best chance at landing a spot on an NFL roster in 2022. He tallied 42 tackles, three tackles for a loss, three quarterbacks hurries, one sack and one pass breakup for Notre Dame in 2021.

Pryor joined the Irish prior to the 2020 season after playing safety for the Buckeyes. He redshirted in 2019, which would have allowed him to play a sixth season of college football using the NCAA's COVID-19 eligibility relief. With senior rover Paul Moala entering the transfer portal after suffering two torn Achilles tendons in back-to-back seasons, the Irish depth at the position in 2022 could be thin. Beyond returning starter Kiser, Notre Dame doesn't have anyone will high-leverage experience at the position. Junior-to-be Jordan Botelho was moved to rover during practices before the Fiesta Bowl, but he would likely struggle in some of the coverage aspects of the positions as a trained defensive end. Notre Dame could move junior-to-be Xavier Watts back to rover. He finished the season at safety, but his initial transition to defense from wide receiver came at rover early in the 2021 season. Watts might not be needed at safety in 2022 after the Irish added Northwestern grad transfer Brandon Joseph as a likely starter and seniors Houston Griffith and DJ Brown opted to return to Notre Dame for fifth seasons. Incoming freshman Nolan Ziegler, a four-star recruit, projects as rover.