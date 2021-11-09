Notre Dame rises in latest College Football Playoff rankings update

Wake Forest’s loss to North Carolina Saturday was Notre Dame’s gain. The Irish (8-1) moved up one spot to No. 9 in the second edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings, revealed Tuesday. They leaped ahead of the Demon Deacons, who were No. 9 in the initial rankings but fell to 12th after a 58-55 loss to North Carolina. Notre Dame defeated Navy 34-6 Saturday for its fourth straight victory. It also gained a second ranked win: Purdue. The Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) upset then-No. 3 Michigan State 40-29 on Saturday and slid into the rankings at No. 19.

Notre Dame now has another top-20 win over Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten), which rose to 18th, up three spots from No. 21 last week after a 52-3 takedown of Rutgers. Cincinnati – the lone team to beat Notre Dame – climbed a spot to fifth. The Bearcats are 9-0 after a 28-20 escape vs. Tulsa on Saturday. The Irish have three wins over teams that are .500 or better. They play the final team that will likely finish with a winning record on their schedule this week when they head to Virginia (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) on Nov. 13. Their final two opponents are Georgia Tech and Stanford, which are both 3-6.

College Football Playoff Top 25