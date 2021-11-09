 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football rises in latest College Football Playoff rankings update after win over Navy.
Notre Dame rises in latest College Football Playoff rankings update

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Wake Forest’s loss to North Carolina Saturday was Notre Dame’s gain.

The Irish (8-1) moved up one spot to No. 9 in the second edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings, revealed Tuesday. They leaped ahead of the Demon Deacons, who were No. 9 in the initial rankings but fell to 12th after a 58-55 loss to North Carolina.

Notre Dame defeated Navy 34-6 Saturday for its fourth straight victory. It also gained a second ranked win: Purdue. The Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) upset then-No. 3 Michigan State 40-29 on Saturday and slid into the rankings at No. 19.

Notre Dame now has another top-20 win over Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten), which rose to 18th, up three spots from No. 21 last week after a 52-3 takedown of Rutgers. Cincinnati – the lone team to beat Notre Dame – climbed a spot to fifth. The Bearcats are 9-0 after a 28-20 escape vs. Tulsa on Saturday.

The Irish have three wins over teams that are .500 or better. They play the final team that will likely finish with a winning record on their schedule this week when they head to Virginia (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) on Nov. 13. Their final two opponents are Georgia Tech and Stanford, which are both 3-6.

College Football Playoff Top 25

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Alabama (8-1)

3. Oregon (8-1)

4. Ohio State (8-1)

5. Cincinnati (9-0)

6. Michigan (8-1)

7. Michigan State (8-1)

9. Notre Dame (8-1)

10. Oklahoma State (8-1)

11. Texas A&M (7-2)

12. Wake Forest (8-1)

13. Baylor (7-2)

14. BYU (8-2)

15. Ole Miss (7-2)

16. North Carolina State (7-2)

17. Auburn (6-3)

18. Wisconsin (6-3)

19. Purdue (6-3)

20. Iowa (7-2)

21. Pitt (7-2)

22. San Diego State (8-1)

23. UTSA (9-0)

24. Utah (6-3)

25. Arkansas (6-3)

